A Powerful Record of Syria’s History and People in “Lens on Syria” and “Never Can I Write of Damascus”

Lens on Syria, Daniel Demeter

We are delighted that Just World Books is doing a reprint of Lens on Syria: A Photographic Tour of its Ancient and Modern Culture by Daniel Demeter this Spring! This super-informative work provides a unique visual experience of pre-war Syria, serving as an invaluable record of the country’s long history, rich heritage, and diverse culture. Demeter’s photos offer a snapshot in time before the Civil War and make up one of the most important recent collections of photographs concerning the cultural heritage in Syria. This 304-page book, which comprises more than 400 full-color pictures, is categorized into seven chapters based on geographical regions and is offered in both hardcover and paperback versions. More than just a collection of photographs; Lens on Syria is a powerful record of Syria’s history, culture, and people. The paperback format will be available in early May.

Dr. Joshua Landis discusses “Lens on Syria” with author and photographer Daniel Demeter

Never Can I Write of Damascus, Theresa Kubasak and Gabe Huck

In 2016, Just World Ed sponsored a handful of public lectures to support the launch of Lens on Syria, including at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Georgia. Demeter also did interviews with the local NBC affiliate and with an NPR radio station while in Atlanta. At the time of its publication, the volume received numerous wonderful endorsements from experts in the field of Syrian history and archaeology. We also presented community forums in which Daniel was joined by Just World authors Theresa Kubasak and Gabe Huck in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, Virginia. Kubasak and Huck moved to Damascus, Syria in 2005 where they lived for seven years aiding some of the many Iraqis who found refuge there from the violence of US-occupied Iraq. The memoir of their time there; Never Can I Write of Damascus: When Syria Became Our Home, offers a uniquely intimate picture of daily life in Syria in the period before and immediately after the outbreak of the 2011 Civil War. Never Can I Write of Damascus provides poignant insights into the considerable human cost for Iraqis as a result of the U.S. military intervention in Iraq. The book includes breathtaking images, delightful hand-drawn charts, and other valuable extra materials.

Some of the participants in our series

The ongoing conflict in Syria has caused irreparable loss of life, culture, and history to the region. We hope that these valuable texts will aid to shed light on the history, culture, and people of Syria and will foster a deeper understanding of the complex issues at play and ultimately contribute to the promotion of peace in the region. Looking forward, Just World Ed will be improving the organization of the online materials we produced in March and April of 2020, “Commonsense on Syria.” Our presentations consisted of a series of nine sessions that comprehensively explored a range of topics, including Syria’s modern history, its relationship with Israel, Palestinian refugees, and Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons. The archives of these engaging discussions, along with supplementary material, can be readily accessed here.

