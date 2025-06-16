JWE launches ‘Call to Humanity’ to over-ride Washington’s UNSC veto on Gaza, Iran

On June 14, the board of Just World Educational issued a strong ‘Call to Humanity’ that appealed to leaders of governments around the world to invoke the “Uniting for Peace” mechanism to over-ride Washington’s UN Security Council veto on the two crucial topics of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the completely unprovoked war that Israel launched against Iran in the early hours of June 13.

The Call noted that,

For many years, our government here in the United States has arrogated to itself the right to dominate international diplomacy on both the Israel-Iran issue and the Israel-Palestine issue. In both cases it has used that dominance to protect and bolster Israel’s position (while successive U.S. governments have also continued to provide high levels of military and intelligence support to Israel’s unlawful military actions and severe abuses of human rights.)

The Call noted how, during the Suez Crisis of 1956, U.S. Pres. Dwight Eisenhower had used the UN’s “Uniting for Peace” mechanism to over-ride the veto that Britain and France had (and still have) in the UN Security Council , while he also used the United States’ strong position in the world economy to compel Britain, France, and Israel to withdraw from Egyptian-administered lands they had occupied during the crisis.

It then noted the following:

[T]oday, China, the European Union, the BRICS nations, ASEAN, and many other nations command considerable power within the global economy. We call on these nations’ leaders to recognize the extreme threat that the illegal and escalatory violence of the Israeli-U.S. axis today poses to the international order and to use all nonviolent means at their disposal– including their economic power– to nullify Washington’s veto on Middle Eastern issues and thereby to regain for the United Nations the degree of diplomatic leadership… that was promised to the peoples of the world in the UN Charter.

You can read the full text of the Call to Humanity here.

JWE’s board has also appealed for like-minded antiwar and pro-rights organizations to join Just World Ed in pushing this campaign forward. People in the leadership of such organizations can communicate their willingness to do this by using this form.