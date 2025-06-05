New PalCast Episode: Israel’s Deadly Humanitarian Aid Plan

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “Israel’s Deadly Humanitarian Aid Plan.” In this episode, hosts Yousef and Helena sat down with producer Tony to unpack the disturbing realities behind Israel’s so-called Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF). They exposed the fund as a calculated attempt to control aid, replace trusted humanitarian agencies, and tighten Israel’s grip on Palestinians in Gaza under the pretense of assistance.

The hosts explained how the Israeli military established “humanitarian centers” in Rafah, which Palestinians feared could be used for arrest and surveillance. Reports emerged of individuals being detained at these centers, fueling concerns that Israel was using aid as a tool for intelligence gathering. They compared this system to colonial-era tactics, especially the British pipeline model in Kenya, highlighting how Israel deployed surveillance technologies to profile and control the population.

The episode also examined Israel’s move to block 3,000 UN aid trucks at the Egyptian border while pushing its own limited aid distribution plan. The resignation of the GHF’s Israeli-American head, who claimed he was misled by Israeli officials, raised serious questions about the credibility and goals of the fund. Meanwhile, the hosts criticized Western complicity, pointing out how some governments expressed concern but failed to take action, like cutting arms sales or ending financial support.

Despite the week’s devastating headlines, the episode ended on a note of guarded hope. The hosts pointed to a shift in rhetoric from countries like Spain, which called the situation in Gaza a genocide. They argued that while this shift mattered, meaningful change would only come through action, not words. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.