PalCast in Belfast: A Powerful Conversation on Gaza’s Ongoing Crisis

The latest episode of PalCast marked a rare and powerful moment as Yousef and Tony met in person for the first time in Belfast. As part of Yousef’s book tour for Displaced in Gaza, the two discussed the worsening situation in Gaza and the urgent need for civil society to respond. Their conversation highlighted the militarization of humanitarian aid and the growing frustration with international inaction. This special episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In their wide-ranging discussion, Yousef and Tony revisited the roots of their collaboration and reflected on the impact of their work, especially the Displaced in Gaza project. They shared their gratitude for the solidarity they encountered during events in Belfast, Liverpool, and Manchester. Notably, Senator Frances Black read a story from the book, amplifying the voices of Palestinians and honoring the legacy of Dr. Refaat Alareer. The episode shed light on how these stories are being shared in multiple formats and languages to reach broader audiences.

The conversation painted a grim picture of life in Gaza. Aid distribution centers, described as death traps, became a symbol of the cruelty Palestinians endure daily. Israel’s military actions—such as targeting civilians awaiting aid and the use of tank shells in populated areas—were called out clearly. The speakers emphasized that these actions go beyond neglect; they represent a deliberate policy to break Palestinian resistance by engineering a humanitarian catastrophe. Thousands of aid trucks remained blocked at the border, while Gaza continued to be starved of basic necessities like food, water, and electricity.

Technology also featured in the episode, as Yousef and Tony discussed how AI is now being used to assign live-or-die scores to Palestinians. These systems, based on data like social media posts and facial recognition, are not only dehumanizing but are also being exported globally, threatening civil liberties far beyond Gaza. While some European countries have shifted their tone, the episode made it clear: rhetorical changes are not enough. National action is urgently needed, and supporting war crimes must never be an option.

Listen to this essential episode of PalCast now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.