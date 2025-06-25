New Episode of PalCast: Gaza and the People vs Politics

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “Gaza and the People vs Politics,” where host Yousef spoke with Tony about the latest developments in Gaza. They discussed the devastating cost of famine and how Israel has turned aid into a profit scheme. They also touched on how Israel has backed proxy militias to deepen the chaos and hardship. Despite all this, the hosts emphasized that even failed people-led efforts like the Freedom Flotilla and Global March to Gaza still offer hope.

Tony and Yousef highlighted the extent of Gaza’s economic collapse, explaining that basic items like a piece of cheese cost up to $70. Over a two-week period, 130 people were killed and a thousand injured trying to get aid. They described how Israel allowed commercial trucks into Gaza only if merchants paid large sums of cash in advance. These payments, often between 300,000 to 400,000 shekels (80,000 – 107,000 USD), were used as tools to drain Gaza’s economy and exploit its suffering.

The episode also exposed how gangs—some armed by Israel—took over the distribution of aid, turning Gaza’s tragedy into a battlefield of competing interests. Some of these groups, the hosts explained, had links to drug cartels. Israel’s tactics extended beyond the physical blockade where they forced detained activists to watch propaganda films and staged fake humanitarian scenes to shape global perception.

Despite the political failures, the hosts pointed to ongoing grassroots efforts as a source of strength. They said that even symbolic actions like the Freedom Flotilla matter because they reflect the will of ordinary people to resist injustice. The episode closed with a clear message: inaction by governments should not stop individuals from acting. The new episode of PalCast is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.