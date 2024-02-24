We are thrilled to announce the launch of Season 2 of PalCast with our latest episode titled “Gaza, Hawaii, Indigenous People and Modern Settler Colonialism,” marking the beginning of an insightful journey into the interconnectedness of global issues. In our inaugural episode, available on Apple & Spotify, we delved into the profound ties between Hawaii and Palestine, shedding light on the shared struggles of indigenous peoples and the modern manifestations of settler colonialism.

Dr. Uahikea Maile

Joining us for this illuminating discussion was Dr. Uahikea Maile, an esteemed professor of indigenous studies at the University of Toronto, whose expertise encompasses Hawaiian sovereignty, settler colonialism, and decolonization. With his profound insights, we navigated through the complexities of contemporary issues, drawing parallels between the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the indigenous communities in Hawaii.

Dr. Maile’s forthcoming book, “Nā Makana Ea: Settler Colonial Capitalism and the Gifts of Sovereignty in Hawaiʻi,” promises to offer invaluable perspectives on the historical and contemporary dimensions of settler colonial capitalism in Hawaii. Through his meticulous research, he explores the significance of sovereignty in fostering a harmonious relationship with the land, a theme that resonates deeply with the struggles of indigenous peoples worldwide. Furthermore, Dr. Maile has been notably vocal regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope project. In a video featured on his YouTube channel, he delivers a persuasive discourse outlining five compelling reasons why the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) should not advance at Maunakea.

In addition to his academic contributions, Dr. Maile has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights, as evidenced by his thought-provoking article, ‘Let Gaza Change You.’ Presented during the American Studies Association convention in Montreal, Canada, Dr. Maile’s insights underscore the urgent need for solidarity and action in support of Palestine, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural divides.

During our conversation, we delved into the Mauna Kea protest movement, highlighting the parallels between Hawaiian and Palestinian resistance against oppressive forces. We explored the interconnectedness of indigenous struggles, modern settler colonialism, and the implications of the recent ICJ ruling on Palestinian sovereignty. For further insights into settler-colonialism and imperialism, please click here to read an excellent post by Helena.

As we embark on this journey through Season 2 of PalCast, we invite you to join us in exploring the intersection of global issues and indigenous perspectives. Together, let us strive for justice, solidarity, and decolonization in pursuit of a more equitable world for all.