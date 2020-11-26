New JWE project explores foodways challenges in Palestine & globally

Just World Ed’s timely new project “Beyond Survival”, which explores food sovereignty challenges in Palestine and elsewhere will launch at 1 pm ET on November 28, with a webinar, co-sponsored with Grassroots International, on the topic “Eating the Other: Toward Food Sovereignty in Palestine and the U.S.”

This webinar will feature Laila El-Haddad and Maggie Schmitt, co-authors of the groundbreaking Gaza Kitchen cookbook in conversation with trailblazing Choctaw Indian chef Brit Reed and multi-racial food activist/educator Jonathan Wilson. Grassroots International’s Executive Director Chung-Wha Hong will moderate.

Learn more about all these panelists here.

November 28 is midway between the National Day of Mourning marked by Indigenous people across the United States (Nov. 26) and the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine (Nov. 29.)

The next event in the “Beyond Survival” series will be the release December 12 (also at 1pm ET) of three short videos documenting different aspects of the food system in Gaza, Palestine. At this December 12 online event, which is co-sponsored with the Museum of the Palestinian People, we’ll be releasing these videos in a panel discussion featuring Laila El-Haddad and Maggie Schmitt. Mark the date for this event, too!

Registration for the November 28 event is here… and for the December 12 event is here.