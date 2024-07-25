“Gaza, the Beijing Agreement, and US Political Theatre”

Just when we thought US politics couldn’t get any wilder, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an official visit. Coupled with the ICJ’s stance on illegal Israeli settlements and the ongoing daily horrors in Gaza, there’s plenty to unpack.

In this riveting episode of PalCast, hosts Yousef, Helena, and Tony were joined by the insightful Gazan journalist and regular contributor Mahmoud Mushtaha. Mahmoud brought his unique perspective as a freelance journalist and human rights activist based in Gaza. He also serves as a media assistant and assistant manager at We Are Not Numbers, a project of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Mahmoud’s expertise extends beyond We Are Not Numbers; he is also a journalist and analyst focusing on MENA activism for Revista Contexto and contributes to The New Arab, +972 Magazine, The Globe and Mail, among others. His dedication to documenting human rights in conflict areas and advocating for democracy worldwide added depth to this episode’s discussion.

Expect an in-depth analysis of Gaza’s situation, the implications of the Beijing Agreement, and the latest developments in US political drama. This episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of these critical issues.

