“I Woke Crying Knowing That I Had To Leave”

In a powerful and emotional conversation, Shahd Safi, an Arabic/English translator, teacher, freelance journalist, and human rights advocate, shared her harrowing journey out of Gaza. Hosted by PalCast’s Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves, this episode shed light on the impact of Israel’s airstrikes and the resilience of those caught in the conflict.

Shahd Safi, originally from Gaza, found herself in the midst of chaos during Israel’s airstrikes. She faced unimaginable challenges, including the heart-wrenching decision to leave her homeland. As she recounts her experience, listeners gain insight into the human cost of war and displacement.

Shahd’s survival was not guaranteed. She shared with us the fear, uncertainty, and determination that fueled her escape. From the rubble of Gaza to the safety of Egypt, Shahd’s journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

This episode isn’t just about one person’s struggle—it’s a window into the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Shahd’s story highlights the urgency of understanding the impact of airstrikes, displacement, and the toll it takes on civilians. By listening, you’ll gain empathy and a deeper appreciation for the complexities of the region.

