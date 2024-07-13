In the latest episode of PalCast titled “Gaza – Lancet Report of 186,000 Dead,” Dr. Abdalhadi Alijla, a Palestinian social and political scientist, shared his insights. Joined by hosts Yousef Aljamal and Helena Cobban, Dr. Alijla delved into his memories of Gaza and discussed the impact of Israel’s evacuation orders on Palestinians. Notably, the episode highlighted the Lancet report, which suggests a staggering 186,000 deaths in Gaza.

Dr. Alijla’s impressive background includes being the author of “Trust in Divided Societies” and co-editor of “Rebel Governance in the Middle East.” He received the 2021 International Political Science Association Global South Award and co-founded the Palestine Young Academy in 2020. His expertise extends to serving as an Associate Researcher and Regional Manager for the Varieties of Democracy Institute at Gothenburg University, focusing on Gulf countries. Additionally, he held a post-doctoral fellowship at the Orient Institute in Beirut.

