Coming soon to Washington DC: Dr. Alice Rothchild

Dr. Alice Rothchild is an activist, a retired OB/GYN physician, an author and filmmaker, a founder of Jewish Voice for Peace’s Health Advisory Council, and someone who’s contributed insightful pieces to Mondoweiss, The Electronic Intifada, and many others outlets… Her documentary film, Voices Across the Divide, premiered at the Boston Palestine Film Festival and co-won the Audience Award 2013.

Among her widely acclaimed books are:

Condition Critical: Life and Death in Israel/Palestine , which presents essays about life in Israel, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza up close and with searing honesty.

, which presents essays about life in Israel, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza up close and with searing honesty. Finding Melody Sullivan, a YA novel that tells the story of an angry 16-year-old haunted by her mother’s death and a sexual assault who embarks on a search for friends in a most difficult place where she is forced to face her pain and the power of love and forgiveness…

a YA novel that tells the story of an angry 16-year-old haunted by her mother’s death and a sexual assault who embarks on a search for friends in a most difficult place where she is forced to face her pain and the power of love and forgiveness… Old Enough to Know, a middle-grades reader that portrays the struggles of Mohammed Omar Mohammed Abu Srour as he faces his first day in a new school, with a homemade lunch of humus and za’atar… What does Grandmother’s ancient history have to do with classroom bullies? She never learned to read, and Mohammed can’t even find Palestine on a map. It feels like fourth grade’s going to last forever…

Where you can see Dr. Alice Rothchild in the DMV:

Get these dates onto your calendar and share them widely with your friends!

July 30, 6:30 pm, The Jerusalem Fund, 2425 Virginia Ave NW, Washington DC

“The absence of Palestine in Children’s Literature and Why This Matters”, conversation and book readings by Alice Rothchild, MD

Register here

July 31, 6:00 pm, Tenley-Friendship Library, 4450 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington DC

“Health and Human Rights Consequences of the Gaza Genocide”, a presentation and discussion with Alice Rothchild, MD. Organized by JVP DC metro chapter, Washington DC

RSVP here

Aug. 2, 6:30 pm, Islamic Center of Maryland (ICM) – Banquet Hall, 19411 Woodfield Rd. Gaithersburg, MD

“Health and Human Rights Consequences of the War on Gaza”, presentation and discussion by Alice Rothchild, MD. Organized by The Noor Center (TNC) of Germantown, The Islamic Center of Maryland (ICM) in Gaithersburg, and Arab Americans of MoCo

Event is free and open to the public. Copies of Condition Critical will be available for sale and signing

Aug. 4, 1:00 pm, The Potter’s House, Washington DC, 1658 Columbia Road NW, Washington DC

“A Conversation with Alice Rothchild: Where is Palestine in Children’s Literature” co-hosted by Potter’s House and Middle East Books & More

Event is free and open to the public. Copies of Alice’s books may be available for sale and signing