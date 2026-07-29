New PalCast Episode: International Law didn’t fail, World Leaders failed International Law

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “International Law Didn’t Fail, World Leaders Failed International Law“, featuring Dana Besaiso, a Gaza-born Palestinian, writer with We Are Not Numbers, and LLM candidate specialising in public international law. Speaking with hosts Yousef and Tony, Dana reflected on her experience of surviving the genocide in Gaza, sharing her story of displacement, hunger, loss, and the determination that has driven her to continue her legal studies in the United Kingdom. The conversation examined the human cost of Israel’s assault on Gaza while exploring Dana’s commitment to pursuing justice for her people.

Throughout the episode, Dana argued that international law itself had not failed. Instead, she maintained that world leaders and institutions had failed to enforce it. Drawing on her own experiences, she described the first days of the genocide, the repeated displacement of her family, the deliberate use of starvation as a weapon, and the emotional burden of living outside Gaza while the destruction continued. She also spoke about the solidarity that sustained Palestinians through unimaginable hardship and the deep sense of responsibility she felt to document these experiences through her writing.

The discussion also explored Dana’s journey from Gaza to Egypt and eventually to London, where she continued her studies with a focus on armed conflict, human rights, and accountability. She explained how her lived experience had shaped her academic work and strengthened her determination to hold those responsible for war crimes accountable. She also reflected on the challenges of coping with trauma, preserving memories of home, and finding support within a community of fellow Gazan students living in exile.

This episode offered an important and deeply personal perspective on justice, resilience, and the ongoing struggle for accountability. It is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Tuen in, share the episode with others, and help amplify Dana Besaiso’s story and the urgent conversation about international law, responsibility, and the reality facing Palestinians today!