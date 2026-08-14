New PalCast Episode: I Don’t Want to Leave Gaza – Wining The Reverse Lottery

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

In this episode of PalCast, host Yousef and co-host Tony spoke with Abdulrahman Al-Sheikh Khalil, a Palestinian student from Gaza whose life changed dramatically after he returned from Egypt in July 2023. Abdulrahman had left Gaza to pursue his studies in information technology, but decided to return to reconnect with his family and contribute to his community. Less than two months later, October 7 changed everything. He had spent the following years navigating displacement, destruction, and survival in Gaza.

Abdulrahman described the experiences he and his family endured during the war, including evacuating to the south, living in tents, and witnessing the devastation of their homes and community. He recalled the shock of walking in front of Israeli tanks and explained how the experience changed him personally, making him more outgoing and resilient. He also discussed the harsh realities of daily life in Gaza, including severe shortages of water and electricity. His family lived in a house without proper walls, while the cost of privately supplied electricity had reached around $10 per kilowatt.

Despite these conditions, Abdulrahman continued his education and work in Gaza. He studied remotely at the University College of Applied Sciences after the institution was targeted, and he was preparing to graduate while planning to pursue a master’s degree and eventually a doctorate. He also spoke about Gaza’s large community of IT professionals who continued working remotely for international clients despite the lack of reliable electricity and internet access. Among his own projects was Bayan, an AI-based application designed to help people learn Quranic pronunciation. He also described his work with organizations seeking to improve aid delivery.

The episode offered a personal account of what it meant to study, work, and survive in Gaza during the war. The recording faced technical difficulties because of the severe challenges with electricity and stable internet access in Gaza, but Abdulrahman’s story remained worth hearing. Stay with the episode and hear his experiences in his own words. The full episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to it and share it with others to amplify Abdulrahman’s voice and story.