JWE co-sponsoring Online Film Salon from ‘Voices’, Aug. 16

Just World Ed is a co-sponsor of the next Online Film Salon being offered in the ‘Voices from the Holy Land’ series. This salon will deal with the important topic of “Marketing the Genocide: Israeli Hasbara and the Brainwashing of America.” It will be held (by Zoom) starting at 3 pm ET on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Attendees are urged to watch as many as possible of the five short documentaries that will be discussed, before the salon takes place.

A full list of, and links to, these documentaries will be sent to everyone who registers for the salon. You can register at this link: Tinyurl.com/VFHL-August2026.

This Salon will be moderated by our friend Dr. Omar Zahzah, an assistant professor at SF State University and the author of Terms of Servitude: Zionism, Silicon Valley and Digital/Settler-Colonialism in the Palestinian Liberation Struggle.

The panelists will be:

Lama Nazeeh : Advocacy Manager at 7amleh, a Palestinian lawyer and human rights advocate

: Advocacy Manager at 7amleh, a Palestinian lawyer and human rights advocate Nick Cleveland-Stout : Research Associate, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

: Research Associate, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Bryce Greene: an organizer, student, and writer based in Bloomington, Indiana.

‘Voices from the Holy Land’ is an interfaith, U.S.-based organization that has been working for several years now to challenge the Zionist narratives and anti-Palestinian discourse suppression that have been so prevalent across nearly all “mainstream” Western discourse spaces. Just World Ed is proud to support VFHL by co-sponsoring this month’s very timely Salon.

Join us if you can!