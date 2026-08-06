New PalCast Episode: The Gaza Grift and the Geopolitical Reality

PalCast released a new episode featuring host Yousef, long-time PalCast collaborator Helena Cobban, and political analyst and commentator Muhammad Shehada, a Palestinian from Gaza. The conversation examined the reality on the ground in Gaza and the broader geopolitical developments shaping the region. The speakers discussed Israel’s expanding control over Gaza, the so-called “Yellow Line,” the creation of armed militias, and the international response to the proposed Board of Peace.

The episode explored the Board of Peace and the political interests surrounding it, alongside the situation created by Israel’s military actions and its support for armed groups in Gaza. The speakers also discussed the worsening situation in the West Bank, including settler violence and the growing integration of settlers into Israel’s military and political structures. They examined the difficult position of the Palestinian Authority and the challenges facing Palestinian leadership as Palestinians continued to confront an increasingly difficult political and security environment.

The conversation also turned to the wider regional dynamics involving Iran, the United States, Israel, the Houthis, and Arab governments. The speakers discussed Iran’s ability to influence the regional security balance and the implications of changing perceptions of US security guarantees. They also considered what these developments could mean for Palestine and argued that Palestinians needed a proactive and unified strategy that could sustain their struggle while responding to changes in the regional and international landscape.

The new PalCast episode offered a wide-ranging discussion of Gaza, Palestine, and the geopolitical forces shaping the region. Listen to the full conversation to explore these issues in greater depth and consider the perspectives shared by Yousef, Helena, and Muhammad. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Share it with others who wanted to better understand the current situation in Palestine and the wider region!