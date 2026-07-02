New PalCast Episode: I Don’t Want To Write Tragedies

PalCast released a new episode featuring Palestinian writer Sondos Sabra, co-author of Voices of Resistance, who reflected on her experiences during the genocide in Gaza and the difficult journey that led her to the UK, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in Creative Writing. Hosted by Yousef and Tony, the conversation explored the devastating personal losses she endured, the famine that reshaped her life, and the challenge of imagining a future while her family remained trapped in an increasingly desperate reality. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

During the discussion, Sondos recounted the loss of several members of her family, including five young nieces and nephews, and described the lasting trauma these events left behind. She also spoke about the repeated periods of starvation she survived in northern Gaza and how hunger changed the way she viewed the world and the international community. Although she had documented the horrors around her through writing, grief eventually left her unable to continue after the death of her nephew Ahmed.

The conversation also followed Sondos’s evacuation from Gaza and her journey to Lancaster University, where she continued to pursue her dream of becoming a writer. She explained that, despite living in the UK, her thoughts remained with Gaza, where her family and countless others continued to face displacement, violence, disease, and the consequences of limited humanitarian aid. She also expressed her disappointment that discussions about the region often overlooked the daily reality faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

Throughout the episode, Sondos shared her hope that one day Palestinian writers would be free to write about ordinary life instead of war, loss, and survival. Her story offered a powerful account of resilience while reminding listeners of the human cost behind the headlines. Listen to this important episode and help amplify Sondos’s voice by sharing it with others!