Ethnic Erasure – The Reality in Occupied Palestine

Photo credit: TRT World

A new podcast episode was released featuring journalists Zena Tahhan and Leila Warah, who joined host Tony Groves for a timely discussion on the reality in occupied Palestine. Originally recorded for the Echo Chamber Podcast and republished as an episode of PalCast, the conversation examined why the violence against Palestinians continued despite the so-called ceasefire in Gaza. Drawing on years of reporting from the ground, both guests explored how the system of Israeli settler colonialism continued to shape every aspect of Palestinian life.

Throughout the episode, Tahhan and Warah explained that the crisis extended far beyond Gaza. They discussed the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, attacks by armed settlers, land confiscation, forced displacement, and the continued detention of thousands of Palestinian political prisoners. The conversation also examined attempts to erase the right of return for Palestinian refugees and argued that focusing solely on a ceasefire overlooked the broader structures of occupation and dispossession that had existed for decades.

The discussion also explored how Palestinian voices were often marginalized in mainstream media coverage. Tahhan and Warah reflected on the importance of independent journalism in documenting daily life under occupation, highlighting the constant fear, uncertainty, and restrictions experienced by Palestinians. They emphasized that greater awareness should be matched by meaningful policy changes and concrete action, rather than expressions of solidarity alone.

You can now listen to the full episode to gain a deeper understanding of the realities facing Palestinians today. The episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you found the discussion valuable, please share it with your friends, family, and colleagues to help bring these important voices to a wider audience.