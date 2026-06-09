New PalCast Episode: ‘We Just Ran’ – Mohammad’s Story

Photo credit: Euro-Med Monitor

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “We Just Ran”, featuring Mohammad AlTurk, a young English translator from Gaza City who shared his story of survival during more than two years of genocide. Speaking directly from Gaza, Mohammad reflected on the realities faced by Palestinians living under constant attack, repeated displacement, and severe shortages of food and essential supplies. He also spoke about his hopes for the future and his commitment to rebuilding his homeland despite the immense challenges facing Gaza.

Mohammad AlTurk

During the conversation with host Yousef and co-host Tony, Mohammad described the situation on the ground and challenged the perception that the crisis had ended. He reported that attacks on civilians continued despite claims of a ceasefire and explained how restrictions on aid and cooking gas had deepened the humanitarian catastrophe. He recounted how his family was forced to flee multiple times, living in a tent after being displaced from their home, while enduring constant bombardment and the psychological trauma that followed.

Mohammad also reflected on some of the most difficult moments of the past two and a half years. He spoke about the destruction of hospitals, the targeting of civilians, and the devastating impact of starvation and military assaults on communities across Gaza. He described how every university in Gaza had been destroyed, including the Islamic University of Gaza where he studied. Despite these obstacles, he completed his education and graduated in 2025, while mourning professors, friends, and community members who were killed during the genocide.

The episode concluded with Mohammad sharing his vision for Gaza’s future. While he discussed the possibility of studying or working abroad temporarily, he emphasized that Gaza remained his home and that he intended to return and contribute to its reconstruction. His testimony offered a deeply personal account of life in Gaza and a reminder that the story is still unfolding. You can hear the full episode now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please listen, share the episode with others, and help amplify Mohammad’s voice and the realities facing Palestinians in Gaza.