New PalCast Episode: The Gaza in my mind is not the Gaza I live in now

PalCast released a new episode featuring Mohammed R. Isdodi, an English language student from Al-Azhar University in Gaza whose studies were interrupted by the war. Joining the podcast from a hub in Gaza City, Mohammed shared a powerful update on life under ongoing siege and displacement. Speaking with host Yousef and co-host Tony, he reflected on the daily realities facing Palestinians in Gaza and the immense challenges that have persisted for nearly three years.

During the conversation, Mohammed described a situation that had changed little since his previous appearance on the podcast. He spoke about the constant sounds of targeting, the unpredictability of dangerous zones, and the severe shortage of clean water. He recounted the exhausting effort required to secure water for his family and explained how transportation had become a daily struggle, with journeys that once took minutes now taking hours because of damaged roads and checkpoints.

Mohammed also discussed his writing project, Novel Gaza, a collaborative book created with fellow writers from Gaza. He offered a moving reflection on the gap between the Gaza he remembered and the Gaza he now walked through every day. The city that existed in his memory had largely been erased, leaving him to navigate a landscape transformed by destruction and loss. Despite setbacks, including the rejection of a scholarship application in the United Kingdom, Mohammed shared how he continued to pursue opportunities to study abroad while remaining committed to documenting the experiences of his people.

This episode provided a deeply personal account of resilience, memory, and survival in Gaza through which listeners were given the opportunity to hear directly from a young Palestinian living through the crisis and working to ensure that Gaza’s stories are not forgotten. The episode is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please listen to the full episode and share it with others to help amplify voices from Gaza.