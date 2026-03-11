New PalCast Episode: ‘It’s not just your life on the line’

PalCast released episode 106, titled “It’s not just your life on the line.” The episode focused on the extreme dangers faced by journalists reporting from Gaza, where more than 250 journalists have been killed since October 7, 2023. This made Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for reporters. You can find the full episode on Apple and Spotify.

The conversation featured Palestinian researcher and journalist Issam Adwan. His work connects international media, grassroots activism, and academic research. He previously reported from Gaza for global outlets including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera English. During the episode, he reflected on his experience covering war and crisis in Gaza and explained how journalists face the constant threat of death while also worrying about the safety of their families.

Adwan described the ongoing destruction in Gaza and argued that the scale of violence amounts to genocide in both practice and intent. He pointed to the immense civilian toll, including entire families erased from the civil registry and tens of thousands of people killed, among them many children, women, and elderly people. He also discussed how journalists became direct targets through smear campaigns, threats, and military attacks, even when media organizations shared their coordinates for protection.

The discussion also addressed Adwan’s difficult decision to leave Gaza. He initially refused evacuation offers because he wanted to continue reporting. He eventually chose to leave to protect his daughter and possibly help other relatives. Even after reaching Egypt and later Turkey, the trauma remained. He explained that those who leave Gaza continue to live with constant fear for loved ones still trapped there. Listen to the full episode of PalCast to hear Issam Adwan’s account and reflections in his own words, and don’t forget to share it with your friends!