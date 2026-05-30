New PalCast Episode: My Students Keep Me Going

PalCast released a powerful new episode featuring Palestinian teacher and academic Arwa Alzraiy, who joined the podcast from Gaza to share her experiences teaching displaced students amid the ongoing war. A PhD student at Durham University before October 7, Arwa had returned to Gaza to collect research data shortly before the conflict escalated. In a candid and deeply personal conversation, she described the realities of daily life under bombardment and the challenges of continuing to educate young people in conditions that have devastated every aspect of society.

During the episode, Arwa explained how schools have been transformed into makeshift learning spaces that often lack even the most basic resources. She spoke about damaged buildings, overcrowded classrooms, and the severe restrictions placed on what teachers are allowed to teach. According to her account, subjects such as religion and social studies have been removed from the curriculum, while approved educational materials are tightly controlled. The discussion also shed light on the daily concerns of students, whose conversations frequently revolve around food shortages, water collection, displacement, and survival.

The conversation explored the profound psychological impact of war on children and educators alike. Arwa reflected on how trauma has affected students’ ability to learn and how her priorities as a teacher shifted from academic achievement to creating a safe and supportive environment. She also discussed the growing desensitization to violence among young people, the erosion of empathy caused by constant exposure to loss, and the struggle to preserve Palestinian history and identity through education. Despite these immense challenges, she described how her students continued to provide her with a sense of purpose and hope.

This is an essential episode for anyone seeking to understand the human realities behind the headlines from Gaza. Arwa’s testimony offered a rare and honest perspective on education, resilience, and survival under extraordinary circumstances. You can now hear the full conversation, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please listen, share the episode with others, and help amplify the voices of Palestinians living through these events.