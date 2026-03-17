New PalCast Episode: Displacement is not a Journey

PalCast released a new episode titled “Displacement is not a Journey,” featuring Heba Zeineddin. The episode documented her experience of repeated displacement in Gaza and the loss her family endured. Heba, who held a Bachelor’s degree in English language and teaching methods from Alaqsa University, joined the conversation from a tent in Deir al-Balah, where she had been living with her family after their home was destroyed.

Heba Zeineddin

The discussion, hosted by Yousef and Tony explored the reality of displacement since October 2023. Heba explained that her family had been forced to move 12 times under bombardment, each time leaving behind belongings and any sense of stability. She described displacement as a forced evacuation marked by fear and uncertainty. Living in a tent brought further hardship, especially for her brother with special needs, as the family struggled with overcrowding, lack of privacy, and harsh weather conditions.

The episode also highlighted the wider impact of the crisis on daily life. Heba reported a sharp rise in housing costs, with rent increasing by up to 500 percent, making shelter unaffordable for many. She spoke about losing her academic certificates during evacuation, which limited her future opportunities. Access to food and water remained a constant challenge, with aid distribution carrying serious risks. Despite these conditions, Heba managed to return to teaching Arabic to non-Arabic speakers, using it as a way to maintain purpose and stability.

Heba also shared her efforts to pursue further education, as she worked toward securing a fully funded Master’s degree in TESOL, having already received offers from universities in the United Kingdom. This episode of PalCast is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, offering listeners a detailed account of resilience under extreme conditions. Listen to the full episode to hear Heba’s story in her own words and don’t forget to share it as widely as possible to help amplify the voices of the oppressed!