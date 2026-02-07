New PalCast Episode: From Novelty Socks to Reporting on a Genocide

PalCast released a new episode titled From Novelty Socks to Reporting on a Genocide. The episode featured Hassan Abo Qamar, a journalist and writer from Gaza and a first-year engineering student at the Islamic University of Gaza. His reporting had appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Al Jazeera, The Nation, The Electronic Intifada, and The New Arab. His work focused on documenting daily life and humanitarian conditions in Gaza beyond standard political frames.

The conversation was hosted by PalCast hosts Yousef and Tony and traced Abo Qamar’s path as a young reporter and community member. Alongside journalism, he had founded a small business called Socks Store in Gaza and had taken part in volunteer and relief efforts, especially those supporting children. He spoke about how these roles shaped his sense of duty and purpose during the war.

Hassan described how the genocide affected every part of his life. He reflected on the shutdown of his business due to import bans, the loss of friends, and the long term impact of fear, trauma, and repeated displacement. He also explained why he chose to study engineering, seeing it as a way to help rebuild Gaza, and why the destruction of universities strengthened his wish to study abroad despite the risks of not being able to return.

The episode also addressed wider political realities, including restrictions on humanitarian organizations and the Israeli ongoing bombing of Gaza despite ceasefire claims. The hosts and guest stressed that the crisis was not over and called for sustained attention and action. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen, share, and help amplify Palestinian voices from Gaza!