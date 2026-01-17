New PalCast Episode: You’ll Have to Kill Me – Ali’s Story Part 2

PalCast released a new, follow-up episode titled “You’ll Have to Kill Me – Ali’s Story Part 2,” continuing Ali Skaik’s account after the events described in the first episode. This second part picked up where his story had paused, moving from the night of heavy gunfire into the days that followed. The episode again carried a content warning due to the intensity of the experiences discussed.

In conversation with Yousef and Tony, Ali described being trapped with his family for days under constant fire, with almost no food or water. He recalled the fear inside the building, the rationing of basic supplies, and the strain of waiting for soldiers to enter at any moment. These moments deepened the sense of confinement and uncertainty that had shaped the earlier part of his story.

Ali then recounted his family’s forced removal from their home and the treatment they faced at the hands of soldiers. He described humiliation, physical pain, and hours of detention, followed by a dangerous journey south under orders that offered no real safety. This section marked the end of life as he knew it in Gaza City and the beginning of prolonged displacement.

The episode closed with Ali describing life in the south, months spent moving between overcrowded shelters, and the difficulty of imagining any stable future. He spoke about hunger, exhaustion, and the mental toll of ongoing violence, while trying to hold on to writing and education. Listen to the full episode and share it to help ensure Ali’s story reaches a wider audience, now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.