New PalCast Episode: Writing to Remember

PalCast released a new episode titled “Writing to Remember.” The episode featured Reem Hamadaqa, a Palestinian translator and storyteller from Gaza. She spoke about using writing to remember her loved ones and keep their memory alive. In this special episode, she told her story of “semi-surviving” the genocide in Gaza.

The episode was hosted by Yousef and Tony. They interviewed Reem about her life before and during the genocide. She shared her experiences of displacement and the loss of her family. She also spoke about her journey to London to pursue her master’s degree and the role her former professor, Dr. Refaat Alareer, played in shaping her path.

Reem described daily life in Gaza under airstrikes. She spoke about the lack of shelter, food, and water, and said the genocide had not ended. She shared how hard it was to live in London while her family faced danger back home. She told a story about her niece falling from a damaged house and explained how families had to light fires for basic needs because there was no cooking gas. She also recounted being displaced, fleeing to a UN school, and later walking to the south of Gaza.

Reem told the story of her uncle’s house being bombed, which killed her parents, sisters, and other family members. She said she was trapped under the rubble for an hour and was later left on a hospital floor due to a lack of beds. She spoke about medical neglect, her long wait for surgery, and the struggle to get a referral. She also shared how education became her lifeline and how she later reached London to continue her studies. The episode ended with her memories of Dr. Refaat Alareer, who inspired her to write and believed in her future. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.