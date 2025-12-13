New PalCast Episode: If I Start To Grieve, I Might Never Stop

PalCast released a new episode titled “If I Start to Grieve I Might Never Stop.” The episode featured Maryam Elwaheidy, a translator from Gaza City with a degree in English Language and Translation from Al-Azhar University in Gaza. She joined Yousef and Tony to give a direct update on life under bombardment and displacement, as heavy rain flooded tents sheltering displaced Palestinians. Her account grounded the episode in daily survival rather than headlines.

The discussion also addressed the claim that a ceasefire meant a return to normal life. The hosts argued that this framing ignored Israel’s actions over the past two years and more. They examined how the international focus shifted toward moving on, while Gaza remained under attack through demolition, displacement, and denial of basic needs.

At the same time, Yousef and Tony reviewed a UN Security Council resolution that adopted a plan for a transitional council and an international peacekeeping force in Gaza. They noted that the council would not be Palestinian and that the terms remained vague. At the same time, Israel continued to destroy homes and push families from their land, with reports of mass displacement, forced removals abroad, and more than a thousand properties demolished after the so-called ceasefire. The episode drew clear links between these policies and earlier patterns of land seizure.

Meanwhile, Maryam shared personal memories of repeated evacuation, life in camps meant to be safe, and nights filled with explosions and fear. She spoke about hunger, unsafe water, ruined schools, and the struggle to educate children without power or internet. She said that grief felt endless because the losses never stopped. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.