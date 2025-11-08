New PalCast Episode: The World is a Hotel, Gaza is my Home

The latest episode of PalCast, titled “The World is a Hotel, Gaza is my Home,” featured writer and poet Sojood Bakroon, a graduate of Literature from Al-Aqsa University in Gaza. In her conversation with Yousef, Sojood reflected on her journey from Gaza to Ireland, where she continued her studies in English and Communication at University College Dublin. Through her story, she aimed to amplify the Palestinian voice and remind the world that Gaza remains her true home despite the distance.

During the episode, Sojood spoke about the pain of leaving Gaza amid war. She had received a scholarship to study abroad and was evacuated through Kerem Abu Salem to Jordan, then to Istanbul, and finally to Dublin. She left with nothing but her phone and the clothes she was wearing while her family stayed behind under bombardment. On her way out, she saw destroyed food supplies scattered across the ground, a haunting sight given the hunger her people faced.

She described how her family endured multiple displacements, from Gaza City to Zeytoun, then to Al-Burij and Al-Maghazi camps, before settling in a tent in Nusayrat. The harsh living conditions, lack of privacy, and shortage of clean water made survival difficult. Despite everything, Sojood completed her degree under constant threat and drone noise. She also spoke of personal loss, recalling her cousin’s death while helping the injured after an airstrike on Salahuddin Street.

Sojood shared that she still felt lost and displaced after reaching safety. Yet, she expressed hope to finish her studies, find work, and one day return to Gaza to help rebuild. Her story captured both the deep pain and the enduring resilience of Palestinians. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.