New PalCast Episode: “My Smile is Resistance” Featuring Soliman Hijjy

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “My Smile is Resistance,” featuring award-winning visual journalist Soliman Hijjy, who joined the conversation from Khan Younis just seven minutes after an Israeli airstrike hit the area. Despite the horror unfolding around him, Soliman remained calm and even joked during the recording—a reminder that humor in the face of violence can be its own form of resistance.

In the episode, Soliman described the relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the devastating toll it took on civilians, homes, and basic infrastructure. He reported that Khan Younis, though often labeled a “safe zone,” faced 10 to 15 airstrikes each day, leaving no place untouched by destruction. The conversation shed light on Israel’s systematic use of airstrikes, displacement tactics, and siege policies to collectively punish Palestinians in Gaza.

Soliman also spoke about the role of journalism during war—not just to tell stories, but to preserve truth and dignity. He stressed the need for independent voices to push back against distorted narratives and international indifference. His presence on PalCast gave listeners a rare, unfiltered window into the daily realities of life under siege and the power of resistance through documentation.

The episode is now streaming on Apple and Spotify. PalCast called on listeners not just to tune in, but to take action—by supporting humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza and helping keep independent media alive. With no ads or sponsors, PalCast depends on its community to keep these voices on the air, telling the stories that others won’t.