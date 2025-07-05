New PalCast Episode Out Now: “My Guitar vs Genocide – Gaza’s Birdsong”

In the latest episode of PalCast, hosts Yousef and Tony spoke with Ahmed Abu Amsha, a Palestinian musician, teacher, and father in Gaza. The conversation offered a powerful window into life under genocide, where even the simple act of finding food becomes a daily ordeal. Ahmed described spending hours each day searching black markets, often returning empty-handed, and explained how his family survives on a single daily meal. He also shared how the lack of functioning banks has forced people to lose nearly half their money just to access cash.

Despite the suffering, Ahmed has kept music alive for himself and others. He joined forces with the Edward Said Conservatory to bring music to displaced children, helping them process trauma through songs. While many at first questioned whether music had a place in such dire times, families soon embraced the effort. Children found comfort in singing and playing instruments, and parents began to stay close by, grateful for the hope and healing the program brought.

Ahmed recounted his own journey through displacement. With just two minutes’ notice, he fled Beit Hanun. He moved from shelter to shelter, surviving bombings and witnessing brutal violence. He shared how that trauma still shapes his life—how months of medical treatment weren’t enough to erase the fear, and how he now avoids crowded places because of the memories they trigger. Amid all this, Ahmed and his fellow musicians formed Gaza Bird Singing, a band that sings about love, peace, and the dream of returning home.

This is a moving and vital conversation about survival, resistance, and the human need for expression, even under siege. The episode is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. To support Ahmed’s fundraising campaign, visit: GoFundMe – Hello Peace.