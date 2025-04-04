PalCast has released Episode 57, titled “We Are Not Doing Enough!” In this episode, hosts Yousef and Tony discussed the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, focusing on the rapidly spreading famine and the international community’s failure to intervene effectively.

The episode highlighted the severe food shortages and mass displacement affecting over 140,000 Palestinians in Rafah and other areas. Yousef and Tony also addressed reports of the Israeli military’s use of more destructive weapons, causing widespread fear and destruction even in previously considered safer regions of southern Gaza.

Additionally, they discussed the treatment of ‘Mothers Against Genocide’ activists by the Gardaí in Ireland and the new Irish government’s shelving of the Occupied Territories Bill. These topics underscored the broader implications of international inaction and the suppression of peaceful protests advocating for Palestinian rights.

Listeners can access Episode 57 of PalCast on Apple & Spotify. The hosts concluded the episode with a call to action, urging individuals to speak out against the injustices faced by Palestinians and to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Every effort counts in addressing this humanitarian catastrophe!