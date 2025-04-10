Our Understanding Hamas Experts Join Key Lawsuit in London

We are proud to share that two of the expert voices featured in our project Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters—Dr. Azzam Tamimi and Prof. Jeroen Gunning—have contributed significant testimony in a legal application recently submitted to the British Home Secretary. This application seeks the deproscription of Hamas, calling for the removal of the organization from the United Kingdom’s list of proscribed (banned) groups. The application features detailed scholarly reports that aim to present a more nuanced and informed understanding of Hamas’s political and ideological role in Palestinian society. These contributions align closely with the goals of our Understanding Hamas initiative: to challenge reductive narratives, promote informed public discourse, and open space for more constructive engagement with the Palestinian political reality.

Professor Jeroen Gunning, an expert in Middle East politics and conflict studies, submitted two important reports as part of the legal case. In “The Effects of Proscription,” he examined how designating Hamas as a terrorist organization obstructs political solutions, hinders humanitarian efforts, and perpetuates the cycle of violence by foreclosing opportunities for dialogue. Gunning placed this analysis within a broader context, explaining how such labels have historically been used to delegitimize non-state actors, including anti-colonial resistance movements. In a second report, “The Evidence Base,” he critically evaluated the information used to justify Hamas’s proscription, raising questions about the selectivity and intent behind the designation. Both reports are available on the case’s official website and offer a rigorous, evidence-based perspective that challenges prevailing policy assumptions. Readers can access them at The Effects of Proscription and The Evidence Base.

Dr. Azzam Tamimi also submitted a comprehensive report titled “The Ideology, Aims and Objectives of Hamas as Reflected in Its Charters and Pursuit of Peace.” In it, he traced the evolution of Hamas’s ideological framework through its charters, public statements, and political behavior. Dr. Tamimi addressed sensitive issues such as allegations of antisemitism and the group’s position on Israel’s right to exist, situating these elements within the broader political and historical context. He also documented Hamas’s participation in various peace initiatives over the years, offering a more complete picture of the movement’s political development and motivations. This report can be accessed here: Tamimi – Hamas’s Ideology.

We were honored to host both Professor Gunning and Dr. Tamimi in our Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters project. Each of them delivered a webinar exploring the topics they address in their legal testimonies, helping our audience gain a deeper understanding of the complexities behind Hamas’s role in Palestinian political life. The entire project, along with additional resources and webinar recordings, is available through Just World Educational’s dedicated page: Understanding Hamas at Just World Educational. The book that emerged from the project is available for purchase through our publisher OR Books: Understanding Hamas – OR Books. We are pleased to note that OR Books has already sold the translation rights for the book into Brazilian Portuguese and Korean, marking a significant step in making this critical conversation accessible to audiences around the world.

Interest in the project continues to grow internationally. In a recent speaking tour, JWE board member Rami G. Khouri addressed audiences at the University of Michigan, other Michigan venues, and in Windsor, Ontario. His talk offered a wide-ranging critique of Western policy discourse on the Middle East, highlighting the need for more grounded, historically informed engagement with groups like Hamas. A recording of one of his talks is available here: Rami Khouri Talk – University of Michigan.

We are also encouraged by the interest in the Understanding Hamas project from groups and institutions around the world. Most recently, JWE President Helena Cobban took part in a conversation with peace scholars in Sweden, reflecting the continuing global reach of the project. The discussion is available online and includes reflections on the significance of the book and the broader debates it seeks to foster. The conversation can be viewed here: Helena Cobban with Swedish Group. This builds on earlier engagements with groups in Australia, London, and other parts of the world.

As the legal process in the United Kingdom continues, we hope that the expert testimony from Dr. Tamimi and Professor Gunning will contribute meaningfully to a reassessment of policies that have too often closed the door on peace and justice. Their work, and our broader project, underscore the urgent need for honest, historically grounded, and politically courageous engagement with the realities of the Palestinian struggle.