New PalCast Episode: “One Day in Gaza” with Ruwaida Amer

PalCast released a powerful new episode titled “One Day in Gaza,” featuring award-winning filmmaker Ruwaida Amer, who joined hosts Yousef, Helena, and Tony to speak from Khan Yunis. Originally trained as a science teacher, Ruwaida became a journalist after her family home was destroyed by Israeli forces during her childhood. In this moving conversation, she shared how that loss sparked her commitment to storytelling, especially for Gaza’s children, and how the current genocide has intensified her mission.

The episode explored Ruwaida’s experiences documenting life under siege, the challenges of working as a journalist in wartime, and the devastating toll of Israel’s bombardment on civilians. She described how her documentary, One Day in Gaza—produced for Al Jazeera English—captured the war through the eyes of ten Gazans filming their daily lives. Despite life-threatening conditions and minimal access to basic necessities like water and internet, Ruwaida continued to report, driven by the belief that the world must see what Gaza endures.

Listeners heard firsthand how the war has upended childhood in Gaza, with children now fearing for their lives and taking on burdens once shouldered by their parents. The episode also touched on the failure of Western governments, including the U.S., to protect civilians—highlighting how military support for Israel continues despite global outcry. Ruwaida and the hosts reflected on the broader political context, linking the current crisis to decades of settler colonialism and systemic injustice.

“One Day in Gaza” closed with a call for international solidarity, resistance, and hope. From protests in Ireland to voices rising across continents, the episode emphasized that the fight for justice in Palestine is global—and urgent. The episode is now available on Apple and Spotify. Don’t miss this crucial conversation and Ruwaida’s unshakable voice from the heart of Gaza. Watch her documentary here.