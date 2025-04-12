New PalCast Episode: “My Students Kept Me Going” with Abeer Barakat

PalCast released a deeply moving episode titled “My Students Kept Me Going,” featuring a conversation with Abeer Barakat, a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences in Gaza and a PhD candidate at University Putra Malaysia. Speaking from Gaza, Abeer shared her personal story of resilience amid devastation, highlighting the emotional and physical toll of surviving over 550 days of continuous war. She spoke about the painful decision to send two of her children to Egypt to pursue education and safety, while she remained behind, committed to teaching and supporting her students.

In this powerful conversation with Yousef and Tony, Abeer described the catastrophic destruction in neighborhoods like Shejaiya, where relentless bombardment left homes flattened and families shattered. Despite the unimaginable hardship, she shared how she found meaning through academia—seeking therapy, publishing research, and using her voice to reach the world. Her words painted a vivid picture of survival under siege, loss layered upon loss, and a determination to keep the spirit of Palestine alive through education.

Abeer’s stories of her students were particularly moving. She spoke of young Palestinians attending classes from refugee camps and damaged homes, clinging to their dreams despite hunger, fear, and instability. Their strength, she said, kept her going. She also honored her late friend, Dr. Refaat Alareer, recalling their shared commitment to teaching and their belief in the power of education as a form of resistance. Through anecdotes and reflections, Abeer reminded listeners of the deep-rooted love Palestinians hold for their land and the unbearable grief of watching it destroyed.

The episode ended with a call for justice and humanity. Abeer condemned the targeting of civilians and essential services, denouncing starvation and displacement as crimes against the Palestinian people. And yet, in the midst of this darkness, her voice carried hope—hope in her students, in education, and in the unwavering will of Gaza’s people to rise again. The episode is now available to stream on Apple & Spotify.