The Three Times I Should Have Died

PalCast released a powerful new episode featuring Samah Zaqout, a Palestinian graduate of English Literature, who shared her harrowing experiences of survival in Gaza. Hosted by Yousef and Tony, this episode documented the devastating impact of the Israeli military campaign that disrupted Samah’s studies and forced her into displacement. Despite immense challenges, she managed to record her testimony, resulting in variable audio quality, but her story remains a must-listen. Listeners can tune in on Apple and Spotify to hear her firsthand account of endurance and loss.

During the episode, Samah recounted the three times she narrowly escaped death in Gaza. She described how bombings targeted places she had just left, including a bakery and a supermarket, highlighting the ever-present danger. She also shared the terrifying moment she woke up to find shrapnel on her pillow, a chilling reminder of the indiscriminate violence. Her story underscored the inescapable reality of living under siege, where no place remained safe, and every location bore the mark of destruction.

Samah also reflected on the immense hardships she endured, from food shortages during Ramadan to the psychological toll of losing her home and community. She spoke of her grandfather, a Nakba survivor, who tragically passed away, unable to bear the pain of becoming a refugee once again. Her words painted a stark picture of life in Gaza, where even basic communication depended on unreliable solar panels, and daily survival required extraordinary resilience. The loss of her land and the forced separation from her roots deepened the emotional and cultural wounds inflicted by war.

Despite everything, Samah found solace in writing, using it as a means to document her experiences, assert her identity, and connect with the world. Her testimony serves as a crucial reminder of the human cost of war and the voices that refuse to be silenced. PalCast invites listeners to hear Samah’s courageous story and acknowledge the ongoing suffering in Gaza. This important episode is now available for streaming on Apple and Spotify.