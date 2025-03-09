The latest episode of PalCast, titled Interrogated, Tortured and Still Determined – Dr. Khaled Alser, brought listeners a deeply moving account of one Palestinian doctor’s harrowing experiences under Israeli detention. Yousef and Tony spoke with Dr. Khaled Alser, a surgeon at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, who had been abducted by Israeli soldiers in March 2024. After spending seven months in custody, enduring brutal torture and mistreatment, Dr. Alser was finally released on September 30, 2024. In this candid conversation, he reflected on the unimaginable suffering he had faced, from the siege of his hospital to his inhumane treatment in Israeli prisons.

Dr. Khaled Alser

Throughout the episode, Dr. Alser recounted his unwavering dedication to his patients even as Gaza was engulfed in violence. Despite the extreme danger and the mass departure of his colleagues for safety, he had chosen to remain at Nasser Hospital, treating over 150 patients with limited resources. His hospital had been invaded by Israeli forces in February 2024, and many of the healthcare staff had been detained. Dr. Alser described the horrors he had witnessed, including the death of a colleague from severe blood loss due to lack of medical resources and the emotional toll it had taken on him.

Dr. Alser’s ordeal had continued as he was detained and tortured in various Israeli detention centers, including Sde Teiman and Ofer. In the prisons, he had endured physical and psychological abuse, including inadequate food, lack of medical care for his injuries, and forced humiliation during interrogations. Despite these conditions, he had remained determined and had even provided medical advice to fellow prisoners. His resilience, in the face of unimaginable hardship, spoke volumes about the strength of the Palestinian people and the unsung heroes who had continued to fight for their communities.

This episode of PalCast is now available on both Apple and Spotify. It is a crucial listen for anyone seeking to understand the true cost of occupation and the strength of those who had continued to resist, even after facing profound trauma. Dr. Khaled Alser’s story is one of immense suffering, courage, and hope, and his commitment to serving others despite everything he had endured is a testament to the resilience of Palestinian medical workers.