PalCast released a new episode titled “Gaza – Some Light in a Dark Week,” shedding light on the resilience of Gaza’s students and educators amidst ongoing violence. Hosted by Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves, the episode featured Dr. Hashil Al-Saadi, an Omani language lecturer at Sultan Qaboos University, who has been teaching students online in Gaza. Dr. Khalid, a surgeon in Gaza, also shared his firsthand experience dealing with the catastrophic impact of bombings on hospitals and the medical system. The episode explored the struggle to maintain education and healthcare in the midst of destruction.

Dr. Hashil Al-Saadi described the courage and dedication of his students, who continued their studies despite severe challenges such as limited internet access, power outages, and the destruction of educational resources. He highlighted their determination to learn, even as they studied by candlelight or traveled long distances to access an internet connection. His reflections painted a powerful picture of resilience, showing that even in the darkest times, education remained a source of hope and resistance for the people of Gaza.

The episode also examined the global suppression of pro-Palestinian voices, particularly in Western academic institutions. Helena shared her recent troubling experience at the London School of Economics, where she faced pressure for her advocacy. The discussion emphasized the growing external pressures on academic institutions, especially in the U.S. and U.K., and the urgent need to defend education and free speech. The speakers underscored the broader implications of this repression, linking it to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The conversation concluded with a call for diplomatic solutions and international recognition of the suffering endured by Palestinians. Dr. Khalid’s message was played as a clip at the beginning of the episode, where he detailed the dire medical conditions in Gaza, describing the lack of essential resources such as suction and oxygen in hospitals and the devastating loss of patients. The episode framed these attacks on civilians and protected institutions as crimes against humanity, demanding urgent global attention. “Gaza – Some Light in a Dark Week” is now available for streaming on Apple and Spotify, offering an unfiltered look at the courage and perseverance of those living under siege.