PalCast has released a new episode titled “This is Gaza – Trump’s Clownish Ethnic Cleansing Plan,” featuring BAFTA and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Yousef Hammash. In this episode, Hammash discussed his work documenting the genocide in Gaza, the significance of storytelling in shaping global awareness, and the resilience of the Palestinian people. The conversation highlighted the burial of Dr. Refaat Alareer and how, despite relentless hardship, Palestinians continue to resist displacement and erasure.

The episode explored the devastating impact of Trump’s policies on Palestinians and the broader consequences of Western complicity in the ongoing violence. Hammash shared the personal and collective trauma experienced by Gazans, emphasizing the role of citizen journalism in countering misinformation. He recounted the forced displacement of his family from northern to southern Gaza, shedding light on the humiliation and suffering endured by displaced Palestinians due to Israeli military actions and inadequate infrastructure.

Listeners also heard about the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism (GRM) and how it hindered rebuilding efforts by imposing severe restrictions. The discussion covered the dire conditions in Gaza, including destroyed hospitals, a collapsing health sector, and the looming threat of disease. Additionally, the episode critiqued the loss of professionals in Gaza due to violence, warning of the long-term consequences for education and healthcare.

The episode concluded with a reflection on the power of storytelling as a means of resistance and preservation. Hammash underscored the importance of shifting global perceptions through Palestinian narratives. “This is Gaza – Trump’s Clownish Ethnic Cleansing Plan” is now available for streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Tune in to hear this critical conversation and gain deeper insight into the realities faced by Palestinians today.