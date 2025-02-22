PalCast has released a powerful new episode titled “Rebuilding More than Buildings” as part of the One World, One Struggle series. Hosted by Yousef Aljamal and Tony Groves, the episode features Ahmed Nehad, an educator and academic specializing in sustainable development. Coming from a long line of Palestinian educators, Ahmed shared his experiences in planning the reconstruction of Gaza’s education system. He also reflected on the legacy of his late professor and colleague, Dr. Refaat Alareer, and the essential role of education in preserving Palestinian identity and resilience.

In the episode, Ahmed recounted the devastating impact of the ongoing war on his family and community, including the destruction of his home and the challenges of securing basic necessities like water and electricity. Despite these hardships, he emphasized the unwavering commitment of Gaza’s educators, who continue to teach in makeshift settings. He also highlighted the importance of education as both a cultural value and a means of survival, pointing to Gaza’s high literacy rates as a testament to its people’s determination.

The discussion also explored the role of international institutions in supporting Gaza’s education system. Ahmed criticized external rebuilding initiatives that fail to consider Gaza’s local context and stressed the need for collaboration between Western and Palestinian academics. He advocated for research partnerships, volunteering programs, and institutional support to help rebuild the region’s higher education infrastructure. He also referenced a recent publication that outlines models for collaboration between UK and Palestinian universities, serving as a guide for effective partnerships.

The episode concluded with a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Refaat Alareer, whose mentorship deeply influenced Ahmed’s academic journey. Ahmed shared the story of a student, Huda, who gained confidence in publishing her work through Dr. Refaat’s encouragement, only to be killed during the war. This tragic account underscored the profound dedication of Gaza’s educators and the lasting impact they have on their students. “Rebuilding More than Buildings” is now available for streaming on Apple & Spotify, offering an essential conversation on education, resilience, and international solidarity.