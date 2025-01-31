New PalCast Episode: “Gaza – The Returning” Now Available

PalCast released a new episode, “Gaza – The Returning,” featuring Gazan political analyst and advocate Muhammad Shehada as a special guest. Hosted by Yousef and Tony, the episode explored the return of over a million Palestinians to northern Gaza despite the widespread destruction. Shehada provided a sharp and historically grounded analysis of the humanitarian crisis, political dynamics, and the resilience of those rebuilding their lives. The discussion also touched on broader geopolitical issues, including international responses and media suppression.

The conversation covered pressing topics such as Trump’s plan for ethnic cleansing, the arrest of Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah, and the “condoms for Gaza” controversy. Shehada critiqued the failure of promised humanitarian aid, Israel’s ongoing restrictions on reconstruction, and the dire conditions in southern Gaza, which had been likened to a concentration camp. He also discussed Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon and the deliberate targeting of civilians, journalists, and children.

The episode provided insights into the ongoing struggle for Palestinian self-determination, the strategic goals behind Israel’s actions, and the international community’s complicity in Gaza’s suffering. Shehada also highlighted the broader repression of Palestinian voices in Europe, as seen in the arrest of Ali Abunimah and the silencing of dissent in academia and media. The episode presented a compelling argument that the return of displaced Palestinians was a symbolic loss for Israel, undermining efforts to permanently remove them from their land.

This thought-provoking discussion is available on Apple & Spotify. Listeners are encouraged to tune in to this episode to hear an unfiltered and informed take on the realities facing Gaza and the Palestinian people.