Episode 43 of PalCast: Israel vs Ireland and the Israel Project’s Global Dictionary

In the latest episode of PalCast, titled Israel vs Ireland and the Israeli Projects Global Dictionary, the hosts Yousef, Helena, and Tony welcomed Dr. Mahmoud Alhirthani, an Associate Professor of Translation and Intercultural Studies at Al-Aqsa University in Gaza. Dr. Alhirthani, an award-winning translator and author, offered an in-depth analysis of media portrayals of human rights in Palestine, particularly focusing on the Israeli process of “de-civilianization” of Palestinians. The discussion explored narratives of demonization, decolonization, and the power dynamics embedded in language and media coverage.

Dr. Mahmoud explained the chilling concept of “de-civilianization,” where Israel systematically reclassifies Palestinian civilians as combatants based on arbitrary factors such as location and age. He highlighted how this tactic not only justifies violence against Palestinians but also distorts international humanitarian law. The episode delved into critical issues like “unchilding,” the process of dehumanizing children in conflict zones, and the media’s role in perpetuating these harmful narratives. Suppression of human rights reporting and the manipulation of proportionality in conflict were also examined, underlining how media fails to provide an accurate portrayal of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Another significant topic was Israel’s decision to close its embassy in Ireland. Dr. Mahmoud and the hosts reflected on the broader implications of this move, including the immediate adoption of negative stereotypes about Irish individuals and its societal impact. The conversation shed light on how Israel frames such diplomatic decisions within victimhood narratives, which further complicates the discourse. Dr. Mahmoud also critiqued the Israel Project’s Global Language Dictionary, a guide used to influence Western media, illustrating its manipulative approach in shaping public opinion.

The episode also touched upon the power of storytelling in reclaiming the Palestinian narrative, echoing Edward Said’s advice for Palestinians to share their stories globally. Dr. Mahmoud stressed the importance of countering manipulative narratives by amplifying authentic Palestinian voices, particularly through education and literature. He further discussed the urgent need for solidarity, critiqued the failures of international legal systems like the ICC, and called for a collective effort to reclaim Judaism from Zionism. The conversation ended with a powerful reflection on the tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need to protect children and civilians from violence and starvation.

This thought-provoking episode offers critical insights into the role of language, media, and international systems in shaping narratives about Palestine. Dr. Mahmoud Alhirthani’s expertise and passion shine through, making it an essential listen for anyone seeking to understand the complexity of the Palestinian struggle. Tune in to Episode 43 of PalCast, available on Apple & Spotify, to hear the full discussion, share it with others, and join the conversation to spread awareness about the realities in Palestine.