PalCast has just released its latest episode, Lebanon, Iran and Israel’s Bloodiest Month, featuring Nabil Hallak, Executive Director of the International Forum for Justice in Palestine. Hosted by Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves, this episode dived into the recent violent escalation involving Israel, Iran, and Lebanon, as well as the unfolding crisis in Gaza. Nabil Hallak joined the hosts from Lebanon, where he has witnessed firsthand the impacts of the ongoing Israeli military actions and offers a unique perspective on the current situation in the region.

In this gripping episode, Hallak provided an on-the-ground account of the devastating effects of Israeli air raids on Lebanese civilian areas, the severe humanitarian toll on Gaza, and the rising tensions with Iran. He detailed Lebanon’s economic challenges, which have worsened conditions for Palestinians in refugee camps, affecting access to health and education. The conversation also touched on the formation of an international alliance aiming to counter US influence, including representatives from 15 European nations, illustrating a broader global response to the Middle Eastern crisis.

Hallak also discussed his recent trip to South Africa, where the government has pledged its support for Palestine by bringing a case against Israel to the International Criminal Court. He shed light on South Africa’s proactive stance, Germany’s recent condemnation of Israel, and the ongoing assault on UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees. These topics underscore the complexities of international support and solidarity amidst a backdrop of escalating military confrontations, increasing the need for immediate global attention to the situation.

We encourage you to tune in to this eye-opening episode of PalCast to better understand the multi-layered geopolitical landscape and humanitarian impact of these conflicts. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and we invite listeners to share the episode widely to raise awareness about the dire need for international intervention and peace in the region.