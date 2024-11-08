PalCast just released a powerful new episode titled Gaza – Medics Under Fire, featuring Dr. Yipeng Ge, a primary care physician and public health practitioner who worked in Gaza as a humanitarian volunteer. In this episode, Dr. Ge joined hosts Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves to discuss his firsthand experiences navigating Gaza’s devastated healthcare landscape amid ongoing violence.

Dr. Ge recounted the remarkable kindness and resilience he witnessed from Palestinians, who, despite their severe hardships and hunger, shared their limited food with him and his colleague. He described the dire conditions of the healthcare system, which had been systematically targeted and destroyed, leaving many unable to receive medical care. He explained how indirect deaths from untreated conditions often went unrecorded, exacerbating the underreporting of casualties in Gaza.

Reflecting on the structural roots of the crisis, Dr. Ge highlighted how colonialism and economic oppression contributed to the suffering in Palestine. He stressed the resilience of local healthcare workers who, despite the grave dangers, returned daily to their posts to help their communities. The episode also touched on the widespread malnutrition, particularly among children, and the devastating shortage of medical supplies.

Helena Cobban expressed her own disillusionment with global policies that in her view prolonged the suffering of Palestinians. Dr. Ge urged listeners to move beyond sympathy to active support, emphasizing the importance of bearing witness and raising awareness about the genocide he believed was unfolding in Gaza.

PalCast’s motto, “one world, one struggle,” resonated deeply in this episode, which calls listeners to engage, share, and amplify voices from Gaza. Listen now on Apple & Spotify to this critical conversation, and help spread the word to inspire action.