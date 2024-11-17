A More Democratic Genocide: A Conversation with Ahmed Masoud on PalCast

In this compelling episode of PalCast, novelist and director Ahmed Masoud shared personal accounts of his life in Jabalyia refugee camp. He spoke about the tragic loss of his brother to Israeli violence and his sister’s harrowing 40-day siege in Jabalyia. Masoud highlighted the power of literature and storytelling during such critical times, emphasizing their role in preserving Palestinian voices and resilience amidst ongoing oppression.

Masoud, who grew up in the Gaza Strip and moved to London in 2002, is the author of the acclaimed novels Vanished – The Mysterious Disappearance of Mustafa Ouda (2015) and Come What May (2022). His creative portfolio extends to theater and radio drama, with notable works including The Shroud Maker (2015, still touring), Camouflage (2017), and Escape from Gaza (BBC Radio 4, 2011). He reflected on his novel Vanished, which portrayed the occupation’s horrors through the eyes of a young boy. Masoud noted that if he were to rewrite the story now, the events would feel even more believable due to the current realities and the documentation on social media.

The episode also delved into the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, addressing the impact of forced starvation, particularly on children, and condemning it as a crime against humanity. Masoud and the hosts stressed the urgency of sharing Palestinian stories globally and providing tangible support to those in dire need, asserting that civilians, especially children, should never be targets in conflict.

The conversation concluded with a recognition of growing global solidarity for Palestine, particularly among youth, and a reflection on the ongoing tragedy in Gaza. The speakers honored the memory of lost voices like Rafat and called for urgent action to preserve Palestinian lives and ensure their narratives continue to inspire hope for justice and freedom.

