“Our Hope is a Reflection of Your Hope” – Abubaker Abed in Gaza

PalCast is back with another powerful episode, featuring Abubaker Abed, a young sports journalist from Gaza who shared his personal story and insights into the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. In Episode 36, Abed reflected on how his work shifted from covering sports to documenting atrocities, expressing the challenges of reporting from one of the most dangerous places in the world. Despite the horrors he witnesses, he insists on holding onto his humanity and urges others to do the same. Throughout the episode, Abed called on people worldwide to speak up against the violence and pressure their governments to take action.

In this candid conversation with PalCast hosts, Abed painted a heart-wrenching picture of life under constant bombardment. He described the grim realities faced by Gaza’s civilians: children forced to grow up too soon, widespread amputations, and people endlessly fleeing in search of safety. The loss of athletes and destruction of sports facilities further illustrate how no part of life remains untouched by the conflict. Throughout the episode, sounds of gunfire and chaos from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where an Israeli airstrike recently burned Palestinians alive, echoed in the background—a chilling reminder of the violence faced by Gazans.

Abed criticized the silence of global leaders and the complicity of sports organizations like FIFA, which he said have failed to stand up against Israel’s actions. He questioned the lack of solidarity from athletes and expressed admiration for those who have spoken out, despite facing backlash. The episode delved into the emotional and psychological toll of living through what Abed described as a war against humanity, calling on people everywhere to engage in protests, civil disobedience, and meaningful action against companies that support the violence.

Amid the despair, Abed holds onto hope, rooted in his Islamic faith and the growing awareness among young people worldwide, believing that a new generation of leaders will eventually emerge, replacing the corrupt rulers who have enabled these atrocities. Abed’s message is one of resilience: hope is essential, and people must actively resist silence and complicity. He urged listeners to find their humanity and join the fight for change. Episode 36 of PalCast is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify—listen, share, and stand in solidarity with Gaza.