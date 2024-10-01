In the latest episode of PalCast, titled “Keeping Gaza Alive,” listeners were given a poignant glimpse into the ongoing struggles and resilience of the Gaza community. The episode featured Asem Alnabih, an engineer and PhD candidate from Gaza, who currently serves as a member of the emergency committee and the Director of Public Relations and Media at Gaza Municipality.

Asem shared heartfelt memories of his close relationship with the late Dr. Refaat Alareer, a mentor, friend, and colleague. He recounted the last moments he spent with Refaat before his tragic murder on December 6th. Refaat’s significant contributions to the Gaza community were highlighted, including his efforts in the “Gaza Writes Back” book project, which aimed to collect stories from students.

The episode also shed light on the severe challenges faced by the Gaza municipality, such as infrastructure issues, water management, and waste disposal. The destruction caused by war has severely impacted essential services, with over 80% of heavy vehicles destroyed and significant fuel shortages. The daily water supply per person in Gaza is around 15 liters, far below the international standard of 120 liters for basic needs.

Asem outlined Refaat’s crucial role in fundraising efforts for Gaza, helping to raise $600,000 with a goal of $1 million. Refaat’s compassion extended beyond humans to animals, as seen during his visit to a local zoo where he documented the dire conditions of the animals.

Additionally, Helena discussed recent developments in Lebanon and Israel’s military actions, noting the inhumane tactics used by the Israeli military in Lebanon. The situation in Lebanon is dire, with rising costs for basic necessities as people flee conflict zones.

The episode concluded with a call to action, emphasizing that hospitals, patients, health workers, journalists, and civilians should not be targets in the conflict, and highlighting the need for the protection of human life.

To hear more about these compelling stories and insights, listen to the full episode of “Keeping Gaza Alive” on Apple and Spotify.