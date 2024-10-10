In the latest episode of PalCast, titled “Gaza – One Year On,” hosts Yousef Aljamal and Helena Cobban reflected on the devastating impact of the year-long conflict that began on October 7, 2023. They shared personal stories of loss and survival, detailing the destruction of Gaza, where 42,000 Palestinians have died and many remain buried under rubble. The episode touched on the psychological toll of war, the broader regional conflict, and the ongoing struggle for justice and reconstruction in Gaza.

Yousef recounted the emotional burden of witnessing Gaza’s devastation while living abroad, including his family’s suffering and the challenges of survivor’s guilt. He also explored the geopolitical ramifications of the conflict, which has now extended to neighboring countries like Lebanon and Yemen. Both hosts emphasized the need for accountability and urgent international aid to rebuild Gaza, while also highlighting the role of U.S. foreign policy in perpetuating the crisis.

The discussion critiqued international responses, especially concerning the reconstruction of Gaza and the exploitation of aid, which has often benefited Israeli interests. The episode stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is man-made and called for a more just approach to rebuilding and ending the Israeli occupation.

PalCast continues to provide critical analysis on these issues, available for listeners on Apple & Spotify, as Yousef and Helena share insights into how the conflict has reshaped not just Gaza but the entire region.