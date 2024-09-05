We are excited to announce the release of a powerful new episode of PalCast titled “From Heaven to Hell: Seven Months in Gaza.” This episode featured the heart-wrenching yet inspiring story of Dr. Mohammed H. Alaqad, a distinguished academic from Gaza who now resides in Malaysia.

In the Autumn of 2023, Dr. Alaqad returned to Gaza after 14 years, eager to reunite with his family and introduce his wife and children to his extended family, including his mother, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer. However, just a few days into his visit, on October 7, his children woke up to the terrifying sounds of rockets as war erupted.

Dr. Alaqad shared his harrowing experience of living through seven months of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His story includes the tragic loss of his disabled brother, who was killed by an Israeli drone strike. Despite the immense pain and suffering, Dr. Alaqad’s narrative is a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

This episode is not just a recount of events; it is a deeply personal and emotional journey that offers a unique perspective on the realities of life in Gaza. Dr. Alaqad’s story is both heartbreaking and uplifting, providing listeners with a profound understanding of the human cost of conflict.

Dr. Alaqad is the Founder and CEO of the Asian Federation of Translators and Interpreters (AFTI). He has also served as an Assistant Professor and Academic Program Manager at the Management and Science University. His academic credentials include:

Bachelor of Teaching English Language (TEFL) from Al Aqsa University, Palestine

from Al Aqsa University, Palestine Master in Linguistics (Translation Studies) from the University of Malaya

from the University of Malaya PhD in Translation Studies from the University of Malaya

Don't miss this compelling episode of PalCast, available on Apple & Spotify. Listen to "From Heaven to Hell: Seven Months in Gaza" and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing conflict and its impact on individuals and families.

