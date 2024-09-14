Discover the Power of Art in the Face of Genocide in “Gaza – Art in a Genocide”

In the latest episode of PalCast, titled “Gaza – Art in a Genocide,” we delved into the heart-wrenching yet inspiring story of Malak Mattar, an artist from Gaza known for her incredibly colorful paintings. Malak’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and a profound sense of duty to document the Gaza she once knew—a Gaza that no longer exists.

Having left Gaza on October 5, 2023, Malak now struggles to paint the vibrant scenes of her homeland. For her, art is not just a form of expression but a national duty, an obligation of the heart, and a continuation of a legacy started by many Palestinian artists. She honors the works of those who were killed in Gaza and those who continue to paint from their tents.

Join our cohosts Dr. Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and Tony Groves as they explored the role of art during genocide in Gaza. This episode offers a unique perspective on how art can bear witness to atrocities and serve as a powerful tool for documentation and resistance.

About Malak Mattar

Born in 1999 in the Gaza Strip, Malak grew up under occupation and military siege. Coming from a family of talented cultural practitioners, she began making art as a teenager during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Her work quickly gained international recognition, leading to exhibitions and sales worldwide.

Malak’s journey took her to Istanbul Aydin University, where she studied political science, and later to Central Saint Martin’s in London for a Masters of Fine Art. Her arrival in the UK marked a dramatic shift in her work, reflecting the apocalyptic horror of the genocide in her homeland through monochrome drawings and paintings. Her monumental greyscale painting, “No Words,” stands as a testament to the displacement, ethnic cleansing, and atrocities faced by her fellow Palestinians.

In addition to her visual art, Malak authored and illustrated the bestselling children’s book “Sitti’s Bird,” based on her own life experiences. Despite strict travel restrictions, she has lectured at universities across the USA and held solo exhibitions in numerous countries, including Palestine, Costa Rica, Great Britain, Sweden, the USA, Germany, Lebanon, Portugal, and Italy.

This episode of PalCast is not just about art; it’s about the resilience of the human spirit and the power of creativity in the face of unimaginable adversity. Malak Mattar’s story is a testament to the enduring strength of the Palestinian people and the vital role of art in documenting and resisting genocide.

Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the role of arts during genocide in Gaza and be inspired by Malak's unwavering commitment to her craft and her people. Listen to the episode now, available on Apple & Spotify, and join the conversation on the power of art in the face of genocide.