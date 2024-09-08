Celebrating Palestinian Culture in Frankfurt: A Heartfelt Thank You from Just World Books

Looking ahead, the organizers are now focusing on their next event, the Frankfurt Liberatory Book Fair, scheduled for October 19th. This counter fair is a response to the Frankfurt Book Fair’s (FBF) cancellation of Adania Shibli’s award ceremony last year due to her Palestinian identity and her illustration of Israel’s violence in her works. The Liberatory Book Fair will be held right outside the FBF Convention Center as a registered political protest, aiming to provide a platform for Palestinian writers, especially those in harm’s way in the West Bank and Gaza.

JWB expressed its honor in supporting these initiatives and looks forward to participating in the upcoming book fair. Through its collaboration with Refaat Alareer, JWB’s experience in the publishing industry will hopefully contribute to the success of this important event.

JWB also expressed gratitude to everyone who made the cultural festival possible, emphasizing that efforts to revive and celebrate Palestinian culture are acts of self-determination and resistance, helping to shape a brighter future.