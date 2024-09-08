Celebrating Palestinian Culture in Frankfurt: A Heartfelt Thank You from Just World Books

Just World Books is proud to have contributed to the recent Palestinian cultural festival in Frankfurt, Germany, by donating around a dozen books, including several copies of Refaat Alareer’s Gaza Writes Back. This vibrant festival, organized by Zaytouna Rhein-Neckar-Kreis, highlighted Palestinian culture through films, traditional food, and community engagement, serving as a platform to promote awareness and appreciation of Palestinian heritage in Germany.
The festival featured a library of Palestinian films, emphasizing the importance of cinema in preserving and promoting Palestinian narratives. Attendees were treated to traditional Palestinian food, such as hummus, offering a taste of the rich culinary heritage. The event also included discussions and reports from Gaza, providing insights into the current cultural and social realities faced by Palestinians, encouraging awareness and solidarity.
The organizers expressed their gratitude for JWB's donation of books, which have laid a solid foundation for their Palestinian Library, a project they hope to grow in the coming months. The festival was attended by thousands of guests throughout the day, acting as a sharp rebuke to the anti-Palestinian racism institutionalized in Germany.
Looking ahead, the organizers are now focusing on their next event, the Frankfurt Liberatory Book Fair, scheduled for October 19th. This counter fair is a response to the Frankfurt Book Fair’s (FBF) cancellation of Adania Shibli’s award ceremony last year due to her Palestinian identity and her illustration of Israel’s violence in her works. The Liberatory Book Fair will be held right outside the FBF Convention Center as a registered political protest, aiming to provide a platform for Palestinian writers, especially those in harm’s way in the West Bank and Gaza.
JWB expressed its honor in supporting these initiatives and looks forward to participating in the upcoming book fair. Through its collaboration with Refaat Alareer, JWB’s experience in the publishing industry will hopefully contribute to the success of this important event.
JWB also expressed gratitude to everyone who made the cultural festival possible, emphasizing that efforts to revive and celebrate Palestinian culture are acts of self-determination and resistance, helping to shape a brighter future.