My Children Draw Pictures of a Home That No Longer Exists

In the heart of Gaza, where the echoes of conflict reverberate through narrow streets, Ibrahim Alsemeiri’s story unfolds. A PhD candidate at the University of Utarah in Malaysia, Ibrahim carries the weight of displacement—a burden that has reshaped his life and that of his four children.

Since October 7th, Ibrahim has been uprooted five times. His home, once a sanctuary, now exists only in memories and the crayon sketches his children create—a poignant testament to loss and resilience. In the midst of chaos, he strives to provide solace to his little ones, their innocence juxtaposed against the harsh realities of war.

Ibrahim joined the PalCast co-hosts—Yousef, Helena, and Tony—to discuss the daily struggles faced by Gazans. But beyond conversation, he and his colleagues have embarked on an academic initiative: rebuilding Gaza. Amidst rubble and despair, they sow seeds of hope, advocating for change, reconstruction, and healing.

Helena Cobban, too, shared her insights from the United States. Her perspective, tinged with pessimism, delved into the DNC and the intricacies of the American political system. As the world watches, Gaza remains a microcosm of larger conflicts—a place where Ibrahim’s children draw pictures of a home that no longer stands, and where resilience battles despair.

We encourage you to listen to this episode featuring Ibrahim Alsemeiri’s powerful account, available on Apple & Spotify. His story, interwoven with resilience and loss, sheds light on the daily struggles faced by Gazans. By sharing this episode, you contribute to raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Let’s amplify these voices together!